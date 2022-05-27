RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $256,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,856. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39.

