Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.31.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.