Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.18. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 497 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

