Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.94

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 1116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
SSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
