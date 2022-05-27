Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.94

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 1116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

