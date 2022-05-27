Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 668.6% in May

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $26.84. 346,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,670. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

