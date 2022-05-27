Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,016,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 490,235 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 2,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

