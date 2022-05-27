Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

