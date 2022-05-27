Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of SENS opened at $1.13 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.80.
