ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.59.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $454.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 413.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.