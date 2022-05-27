SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.
About SFS Group (Get Rating)
