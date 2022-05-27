Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $222.48. 44,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.