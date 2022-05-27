Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.74. The stock had a trading volume of 482,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

