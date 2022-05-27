Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 831,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

