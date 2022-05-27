Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 204,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 84.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.32.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,602 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,597. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.