Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,289,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $97.80. 264,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,867. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.