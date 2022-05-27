Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 79.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.
Shares of BORUF remained flat at $$3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (Get Rating)
