Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 79.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Shares of BORUF remained flat at $$3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

