Short Interest in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Decreases By 70.6%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTQ. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

