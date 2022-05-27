Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Drops By 63.7%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1,334,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 443,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

