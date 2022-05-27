Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 65.7%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKEY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

DNKEY remained flat at $$8.11 on Friday. 23,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,571. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

