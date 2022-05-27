Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 77.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

