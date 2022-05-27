Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Grows By 239.4%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 50,237,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,116,508. EVIO has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

