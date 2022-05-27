Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 306.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 306.9% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $57.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.