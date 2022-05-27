Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 306.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 306.9% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.