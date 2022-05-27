Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 229.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RFDI opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $56.57 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

