Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Expands By 229.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RFDI opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $56.57 and a 52-week high of $75.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.