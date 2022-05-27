Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 1,864.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 1,864.9% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,182. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

