Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 1,864.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, an increase of 1,864.9% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,182. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
