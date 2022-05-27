Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Declines By 77.6%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the April 30th total of 433,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Shares of FWBI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,961. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.