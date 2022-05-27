Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 84.2%

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 37,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.