Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 84.2%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 37,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

