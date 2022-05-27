Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Declines By 93.5%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NROM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 293,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.