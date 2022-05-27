Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 76.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 28,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.20.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 73.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.