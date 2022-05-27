Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 76.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NIM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 28,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
