Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Declines By 66.7%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $$27.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,291. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGRY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.84) to GBX 990 ($12.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $990.00.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.