Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Drops By 62.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 1,686,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,962. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

