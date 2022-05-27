Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Declines By 87.3%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 118.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 19.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 418,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCG opened at $9.96 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

