Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 75.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

