Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Increases By 243.7%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 243.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Secoo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

