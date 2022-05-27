Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Declines By 75.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRRVF stock remained flat at $$17.63 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

