Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Expands By 336.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 236,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

