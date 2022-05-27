Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $205,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

