SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0619 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $65.17 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,554.57 or 0.99991259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001751 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,081,365 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

