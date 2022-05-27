Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 97,440 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 97,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,000. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.25. 54,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

