Sio Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Integer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Integer worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,458. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

