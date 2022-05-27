Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 21,336 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

MIRM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 15,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,510. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.