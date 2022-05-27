Sio Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 377,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 7,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.