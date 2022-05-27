Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,619. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDTK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.