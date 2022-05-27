Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares in the company, valued at $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after buying an additional 2,349,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 2,103.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675,953 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 778,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after buying an additional 231,196 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.