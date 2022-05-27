Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,760,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares in the company, valued at $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after buying an additional 2,349,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 2,103.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675,953 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 778,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after buying an additional 231,196 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.