Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLNHP stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Soluna has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Get Soluna alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.