SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) rose 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 28,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,212,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

