Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.10 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 125.10 ($1.57). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £89.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In related news, insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($162,325.41).

Sourcebio International Company Profile (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.