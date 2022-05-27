SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 412,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 283,610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 258,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.