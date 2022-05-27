Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.