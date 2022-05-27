Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

