Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

